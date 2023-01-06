Himachal Pradesh Board Term 2 Exam 2023 Tentative Schedule out for Classes 8, 10, 12

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released HPBOSE Term 2 board exams tentative date sheet. The timetable has been declared for Class 8, Class 10 and Class 12 exams. Candidates can download the datesheet through the official site of HPBOSE- hpbose.org.

The tentative datesheet has been released for Regular and SOS candidates. The Class 8 and Class 10 board examinations will begin on March 11, while the Class 12 exams will begin on March 10, 2023. The Class 8 examination will be conducted in a single shift from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.

For Class 10 and Class 12, the exam for regular candidates will be conducted from 8.45 am to 12 noon and the exams for SOS will be conducted from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.

HPBOSE Datesheet 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of HPBOSE

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Datasheets and then on HPBOSE 12th datasheet 2023

Step 3: The datesheet will open up on the screen

Step 4: Download and save it on the system

Step 5: Take a printout of it and secure it for future

Recently the board declared the Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam results on January 2, 2023. The HPBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 result is available on the board’s official website. The Class 10 exams term 1 exam was held from September 15 to October 1, 2022, while the Class 12 term 1 exam was held from September 15 and October 6, 2022.

According to official statistics, a total of 91,262 candidates registered for the HPBoSE class 10 examination out of which 90,896 candidates appeared for the examination. The class 12 HPBoSE examinations saw a total of 1,04,773 registered students while 1,04,363 candidates appeared for the exams.

