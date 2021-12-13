Himachal Road Transport is Hiring 322 Drivers, Selection via Driving Test, Salary Rs 8,310

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has invited applications for the recruitment of 332 drivers on a contractual basis at its official website at hrtchp.com. Candidates may submit their application on or before the last date, December 27. Those candidates belonging to tribal areas have been given relaxation in the submission deadline and they can send their application till January 5, 2022.

Himachal Road Transport Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Out of the total notified vacancies, 106 are for unreserved category candidates, 32 are for the EWS category, and 67 are for candidates belonging to the OBC category. The seats for scheduled caste and scheduled tribe categories are 45 and 11, respectively. Additionally, there are also seats reserved for candidates from BPL and freedom fighter families. A total of 23 slots have also been reserved for eligible sportspersons of the general category.

Himachal Road Transport Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates applying for the recruitment drive should have passed class 10 or equivalent from a recognised board. Additionally, they must possess a valid driving license of HTV (heavy transport vehicle) with a minimum driving experience of 3 years. Only the applicants who have passed their class 10 from a school in Himachal Pradesh will be considered for the selection process, however, this rule may not apply to the domicile of the state.

Age limit: Candidates applying for the recruitment drive should fall between the age bracket of 18 to 45 years.

Himachal Road Transport Recruitment 2021: Application process

The application will be done only in offline mode. Candidates will have to send their application form in prescribed format to the concerned zonal offices in Shimla, Mandi, Hamirpur, or Dharamshala. Additionally, the forms can also be sent to the regional office of HRTC. Applications sent directly to the head office of HRTC will not be accepted.

Himachal Road Transport Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

An application fee of Rs 300 payable to the concerned zonal, sub zonal, the regional manager must be paid through demand draft or IPO.

Himachal Road Transport Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection process will be completed on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the preliminary driving test and document verification.

Himachal Road Transport Recruitment 2021: Salary

Candidates selected for the posts of drivers will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 8310.

