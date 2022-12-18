Hiring Alert: From Bank of Maharashtra to KV Recruitment, Check Out List of Ongoing Recruitment Drive

A government job offers a great opportunity to settle into a stable career with multiple benefits. Finding a position that perfectly matches one’s skill set is easier said than done. It can be a time-consuming and stressful process. If you have been looking for the right opportunity but are having trouble finding it, we have compiled a list of organisations that are hiring for a large number of posts. Here is a list of all ongoing job openings.

RSMSSB Recruitment for School Teachers

Advertisement

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) is seeking qualified candidates to fill primary and upper primary school teacher positions. The online registration procedure is going to commence on December 21. The Rajasthan teacher grade 3 recruitment has 48,000 vacancies for primary and upper primary school teachers. The deadline to register is January 19.

IOCL Recruitment for Technicians, Graduates

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is hiring technicians, graduates, and trade apprentices in technical and non-technical fields. A total of 1,760 positions are available in various departments across the country. The registration period concludes on January 3.

CGPSC Recruitment for Civil Judges

Advertisement

The Chhattisgarh High Court has issued an open call for civil judges to fill 48 vacancies. The preliminary and main exams for shortlisting individuals will be administered by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission. Chosen candidates can earn up to Rs 1,36,520 per month. The application process began on December 12 and is due by December 31.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment for Manager and Officers Posts

The Bank of Maharashtra is hiring for 551 officer positions. Assistant general manager, chief manager, generalist officer, and forex/treasury officer are among the roles on offer. Candidates who are interested in the post should apply before December 23.

KVS Recruitment for Teaching and Non-teaching Posts

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is actively recruiting for a variety of teaching and non-teaching positions. Applicants who meet the eligibility requirements must submit their applications by December 26. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 6,990 vacancies.

Read all the Latest Education News here