Hiring Alert! From ONGC to Indian Army, List of Available Government Jobs

Many recruiting drives are currently seeking candidates for various positions. Large corporations such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Bank of India, and Defence Research and Development Organisation are looking to hire a large number of people. Those who want to apply and are eligible to do so now have a terrific opportunity. Take a look around the list we have compiled and apply for jobs that you believe will be the best fit for you.

Hiring at DRDO

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is looking for young researchers without conducting a recruitment exam. The direct recruiting is for junior research fellowships, which will allow suitable candidates to access the laboratory for two years. Applications are now being accepted for fellows in electrical, electronics, communication, chemical, material science, oceanography, and ocean technology. The Fellowships will be awarded (extendable according to the regulations), with a monthly salary of Rs. 31,000 and housing rent allowance as stipulated by the rules.

Vacancies at Bank of India

The Bank of India is inviting applications for 696 regular and contractual positions. The 696 open positions include economists, statisticians, risk managers, credit analysts, credit officers, technical and information technology officers, and managers.

Recruitment at ONGC

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is hiring for 922 non-executive positions. The pay scale varies according to the seniority of the position. It ranges from Rs 24,000 to Rs 98,000. The application form must be submitted by May 28.

Garmeen Dak Sevaks in India Post Payments Bank

The bank plans to hire up to 650 Grameen Dak Sevaks around the country. The role has a two-year contract that can be extended for another year. The bank would give the shortlisted individuals Rs 30,000 per month in salary. Interested and qualified people can apply for the positions until May 20.

Vacancies at Telangana TSSPDCL

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TSSPDCL) has issued a job advertisement for 1271 different positions. Assistant Engineer/Electrical, Sub-Engineer/Electrical, and Junior Lineman are among them. Interested candidates can apply for the positions by June 3.

Nursing officers at OSSSC

The Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited people to apply for 4070 nursing officer positions. According to the official notification, candidates selected for the positions of nursing officers would be paid Rs 15,000 initially, and afterwards between Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300. The registration period will go through June 7.

Group C Posts at Indian Army

The Indian Army’s Southern Command headquarters has solicited applications for direct recruitment to group C civilian positions in the Army Medical Corps unit. Candidates may submit their applications by post. There are 12 barber positions and 43 chowkidar positions available. Interested and qualified individuals can apply offline within 45 days of the publication of this advertisement.

