Hiring Alert! List of Internships in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning to Apply for

Internships are a great way to kick-start your career. They come with plenty of perks including letters of recommendation, monthly stipends, and sometimes even full-time job offers. Working as an intern for a firm provides familiarity with the office environment which proves to be beneficial in the future.

Today, in order to assist individuals seeking internships in data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning fields, we have made a list where all important details can be checked. Let’s check out the list given below to apply for the internship that matches your skill set:

Data Science, AI, ML internship at Cognitive I

It is going to be a work-from-home internship programme that will last for 3 months. No stipend will be provided during the service period. This is a great opportunity for those who wish to gain experience. The last day to apply is October 10. Interested candidates should apply through the AICTE internship portal.

Image Processing (ML & AI) Internship at Cube Highways And Transportation Assets Advisors Private ltd.

This internship requires candidates to work for a period of 6 months in Hyderabad. The company is willing to offer a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000. The deadline to submit the application through the Internshala portal is October 6.

Machine Learning at UFF Foods Private ltd

UFF Foods Private Limited is hiring candidates for 3 months. The company is willing to offer work from home to the selected ones at a monthly stipend of Rs 2,500. Interested candidates can apply via Internshala before October 6.

Data Analytics Internship in Mumbai at Optiwise Online

This is going to be a 3-months internship. Candidates would have to join the office located in Mumbai. Selected applicants will be receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000. The last date to apply via Internshala is October 8.

Data Science at Darwin Digitech

It is a 6 months work from home internship. Those who get chosen will be paid a stipend between Rs 6,000 and Rs 9,000. If a candidate’s performance meets the standard of the firm, then he/she will be given a job offer. Applications can be submitted on Internshala. The last date to do so is October 7.

