HITSEEE 2022: Application Form Out for Admission to Hindustan University, Entrance Test From May 2

The Hindustan University released the online application form for its entrance exam - HITSEEE 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for BTech or BArch courses offered by the Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science can fill the form online at hindustanuniv.ac.in on or before the last date, April 23.

HITSEEE 2022 will be conducted as a home proctored online admission test from May 2 to 9. The test will be followed by the release of a rank list on May 16 and the commencement of the counselling process on May 25. The counselling period is slated to conclude on June 1.

To appear for the home proctored admission test of HITSEEE 2022, candidates must have a laptop or computer or mobile phone with good internet connectivity. The login ID, password, time slot and other details for the exam will be communicated to the candidates via their registered mail id.

Hindustan University, HITSEEE: Exam Pattern

While releasing the application form, Hindustan University also shared the pattern of the entrance exam’s question paper. The one-hour-long entrance test will be divided into four equal parts having 15 multiple choice questions each. Apart from Physics, Chemistry and Maths, the test will have a separate section for English and General Knowledge questions.

Hindustan University Admissions, HITSEEE 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to Hindustan University’s official portal - hindustanuniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the HITSEE 2022 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Create a login profile using a valid mobile number, email id and other required details.

Step 4: Once done, click on the application form and enter the required details.

Step 5: Attach soft copies of the asked documents with the application form in the specified format.

Step 6: Finally, pay HITSEEE 2022 registration fee online using debit/credit card, net banking, UPI, or any other available option.

Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference.

>Hindustan University Admissions, HITSEEE: Application Fee

The application fee for HITSEEE 2022 form is Rs 1200. The non-refundable fee can be paid online via various payment gateways.

