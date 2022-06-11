Holberton School, Jigsaw Academy Launches PG Certificate Course in Full Stack Development

US-based Holberton School has partnered with India’s Jigsaw Academy to launch a certification course in full stack development in India. Under this partnership, students in India will receive postgraduate (PG) certification in full-stack development as part of the curriculum. This course is best for fresh graduates, and early-career professional.

With its OS of education offering, Holberton will provide the projects, platform, tools and services required for the training purpose whereas Jigsaw will be responsible for delivering the programmes from the Holberton platform and also provide mentoring support to the students enrolling for the programme, informed the institute in its press release.

The online course includes a 10-hours of learning per week curriculum, which will be taught by industry mentors. Further, the nine-month programme in full stack development will provide weekend online live instructor-led training on java full stack technologies and a Capstone project, added the press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Julien Barbier, Founder, and CEO of Holberton said, “We are truly honored to work with Jigsaw Academy to drive the best global standards for the PG certificate programme. The initiative will help in offering students and faculty members exposure at a global level."

Julien further added that this course will prepare Indian students to meet the challenges of tomorrow’s world. “To achieve this we are stressing on skilling the current workforce and equipping today’s pragmatic youth with the necessary skill sets to become self-reliant," he added. Those interested in the certification course can take it up online, and can go up to the Holberton or Jigsaw Academy website to check the details and register themselves for the course.

