On 15 August, Independence Day is celebrated across the country. At the same time, Republic Day is celebrated on 26 January to commemorate the anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India. In India, the National Flag is hoisted on these two special days. But there is a difference between hoisting the flag on Independence Day and Republic Day.

First difference

On the occasion of 15th August — the Independence Day, the flag is pulled up by a rope from below, then it is opened and hoisted. This is done to honor the historical event of 15 August 1947. In the constitution, it is called Flag Hoisting. On the other hand, on the occasion of 26 January — Republic Day, the flag remains tied at the top, which is then opened and hoisted. In the constitution, it is called Flag Unfurling.

Second difference

On August 15, the Prime Minister (who is the head of the Central Government) hoists the flag, because the Constitution of India did not come into force on the day India got independence. The President (who is the constitutional head of the nation), did not take office till then. On the other hand, on Republic Day the President addresses the nation. 26 January is celebrated to commemorate the implementation of the Constitution in the country. On this day, the constitutional head hoists or the President hoists the flag.

Third difference

The flag hoisting is done from the Red Fort on Independence Day. At the same time, the flag is unflured on the Rajpath on Republic Day.

As India gears up to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence, the central government has kickstarted a campaign called Har Ghar Tiranga to invoke the feeling of patriotism in all citizens. The campaign is part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the public to hoist the national flag in every household. Further, PM Modi has asked people to change their social media profile pictures to that of the tricolour.

