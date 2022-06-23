How Bihar Boy Ayush Cracked UPSC CSE in First Attempt Without Any Coaching?

Unlike thousands of aspirants who go on for years to prepare for the civil services exam, a native of Nawada, Bihar, Lal Ayush Venkat Vats has not only cracked the UPSC IAS exam on the first go but that too without coaching. Vats has secured an All India Rank 74.

After completing his graduation in 2021, Vats began preparing for the civil services exam. Ayush used the Covid-19 pandemic-led slowdown to his advantage. He claims to have spent 16 hours a day studying.

Ayush said that it was his father who used to motivate him for the civil service examination. Despite landing a job after completing his graduation, Ayush decided to act on the inspiration. He started by collecting study material from online resources. He thoroughly read the material and then prepared his own notes. He also that he often followed IAS Kumar Anurag’s lessons on YouTube. Revision and re-revision of the notes and clearing foundations before preparing notes is what helped him crack the exam, claims the now set to be IAS officer.

Advertisement

Also read| NIT Warangal Graduate Mantri Mourya Gets AIR 28 in UPSC Civil Services After 4 Failed Attempts, Says Persistence is Key

Ayush completed his school education from Deoghar and passed the 10th examination in 2015. He passed the class 12 exam in 2017 from Central Academy Kota Rajasthan. After passing 12th, he was enrolled at the Delhi College of Engineering in mechanical engineering in 2017.

Ayush’s father Tarun Kumar, a resident of Belad village of Kashichak block, is a retired Block Education Officer (BEO) from Hazaribagh. While his mother Nisha Singh is the principal of Project Girls High School, Katoria Banka. Ayush also has two sisters, both of whom are doctors.

Read| Meet UPSC Civil Services Topper, AIR 1 Shruti Sharma

Advertisement

This year, the top three ranks have been secured by women. Shruti Sharma grabbed rank 1, followed by Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla who got the second and third ranks, respectively. A total number of 685 candidates have been recommended for appointment by UPSC which includes 244 general, 73 EWS, 203 OBC, 105 SC and 60 ST category candidates.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.