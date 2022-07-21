How Bus Shelter Outside College of Engineering Trivandrum Turned Into Anti Moral Policing Hub

Just three images of a waiting shed. And it was termed a bold act of defiance from the students of an 83-year-old engineering college against moral policing. Come to the College of Engineering Trivandrum, commonly known as CET, the first engineering college in Kerala, situated 13 km north of Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station.

Though, with over 250 acres of land, it owns one of the most spacious campuses in the country, a bus shelter outside the campus is the favoured place of most of the students. The male and female students sit on a long steel bench in the shed which could accommodate five persons, to chit-chat. However, when they sit there, the students regularly had to face resistance and even abuse from the ‘moral police’, mainly the locals.

On Tuesday evening the students met with a strange phenomenon. To their surprise, they found someone had pruned the steel bench in the shed. With the two gaps between two chairs, it ensured two people won’t able to sit side by side.

Advertisement

A group of second-year engineering students, who were not ready to tolerate this ‘novel engineering’ found a novel way to register their objection against ‘ moral policing’ . Soon, a bunch of male and female students sat on each other’s’ laps and clicked pictures, and shared in their WhatsApp groups.

In no time, the lovely photos went viral. The images from the bus stop were soon made into WhatsApp statuses and social media posts.

Soon, other students also joined their college mates to click pictures from the waiting shed.

CET, founded in 1939, is no stranger to fighting ‘injustice’ as a few years ago, a group of students launched a protest against the night curfew in college hostels and won.

The government was forced to issue a circular revising the timing to 9.30 pm following their three-month ‘Azadi’ movement that was launched to protest the 6.30 pm deadline for female students.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.