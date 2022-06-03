How Delhi University's Kirori Mal College Shaped KK's Musical Career

Singer-composer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK has left behind an unparalleled music legacy that he built close to his three-decade long career in music. He began his musical journey at an early age. He was even part of a band during his college days. He studied at Delhi University‘s Kirori Mal College.

KK had secured his admission under the Extra-Curricular Activity (ECA) quota that allows accomplished students from different artistic fields for admission into DU. He did not just secure his admission in commerce through the special quota but also topped the ECA list of that year, a leading news daily reported.

A drummer and singer of KMC’s then band Horizon, KK soon became a sensation in the music circles of DU. Julius Packiam, who later also went on to become a popular music composer, was also part of this band with KK. He finished college and moved to Mumbai to pursue his professional music career.

Initially, he crooned several ad gingles before getting fame with ‘Chhod Aaye Hum’ from Gulzar’s 1996 directorial Maachis. Three years later, KK got his first album KK and never looked back since. KK sang several Bollywood songs and was part of almost every movie album to have come out in the late 2000s.

His versatility and ability to sing every genre of song with equal finesse separated him from other playback singers in the industry. He is known for delivering hits like Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Dus Bahane (Dus), Tu Jo Mila (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai (Woh Lamhe), Tune “Gori Gori" (Main Hoon Na), and many more. Apart from his songs in Hindi, KK also worked in Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam, among many other languages.

KK died on May 31 due to a cardiac arrest following his stage show in Kolkata. The 53-year-old singer reportedly felt unwell during the show but completed his performance and returned to the hotel where his health deteriorated.

