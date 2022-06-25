How to Become Agniveer: Ways to Join Army, Navy, Airforce After 12th

The Indian Army, Navy and Airforce have all begun the recruitment process for Agniveers amidst the ongoing protests of the Agnipath scheme. Under the scheme, emphasis will be laid on providing employment opportunities to the youth who have passed classes 8, 10 and 12. Agniveer’s job will be of four years. They will get 30 holidays in a year and will be able to apply for medical leave in case of an emergency.

For the first year, selected candidates will get Rs 30,000, in the first year, Rs 33,000 in the second year, Rs 36,500 in the third year and Rs 40,000 in the fourth year. From the per month salary, almost 30 per cent will be compulsorily deposited every month in a corpus. This way, Agniveers will get a total savings of Rs 5.02 lakh from their salary in four years. Further, the government will also put the same amount in their fund. It will be a double benefit like PF. Interest will also be available on this amount. In four years time, the savings from the salary cut and the contribution of the government, together will come to about Rs 11.71 lakh.

How to become a Agniveer: Ways to Join Army, Navy, Airforce

Indian Air Force: The recruitment process of the first batch of Agniveers in the Indian Air Force will start from June 24. The enrollment of the first batch will be completed by December and their training will start by December 30, this year. Selected candidates under the process will be called as Agniveer Vayu. Only unmarried male candidates are allowed to apply. Candidates must have cleared class 12 or equivalent.

Indian Navy: The notification for Agniveer recruitment in Navy will be issued by today, June 25. This year, the first naval ‘Agniveer’ training batch will be launched from November 21 at INS Chilka, Odisha. For this, both men and women can apply. The Indian Navy currently has 30 women officers sailing on various ships. Women Agniveers will also be deployed on warships.

Indian Army: The Agniveer recruitment process in the Indian army will start from July. By the first week of December, the army will get the first batch of 25,000 Agniveers. After this, the hiring process of the second batch of Agniveers will begin around February next year, from which 40,000 Agniveers will be recruited. Candidates can apply as Agniveers in the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in in different categories such as general duty — all arms, tech, Avn and Amn examiner, clerk, store keeper technical, and tradesmen.

Agniveer Selection Process

For the recruitment of Agniveers, applicants will have to give a written test. Along with that they will also have to give a physical test which includes physical fitness test and measurement test. This will be followed by a medical test.

After four years, one out of every four Agniveer will be given a permanent job. Further, they will be taught graduation degree courses from institutes, which will be recognized in the country and abroad. Many state governments have said priority will be given to Agniveers in the police and allied forces of the police after their service is over. The Ministry of Home Affairs has said it will give priority to qualified Agniveers during recruitment in CAPF and Assam Rifles.

