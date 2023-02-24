Every student in India is in a race to become someone they look up to, are inspired by, or wish to emulate because of the intimidating Indian educational system. After high school, choosing a course to study is a crucial phase of student life. In the end, a student’s stress about grades and labour to perform well on board exams will only be rewarded if they choose the proper professional route. But how to go about it becomes the key issue. Fear of failure and pressure from peers and parents add to the already existing dilemma and confusion a student faces after Class 12. We are listing a few tips for students who have no clue what to do next after their 12th board exams.

Think and research

Advertisement

Consider the subject that excites you the most or is your favourite subject now that your board examinations are completed. There must be one subject that you know of by heart, whether you are in the Science, Business, or Humanities stream. Find that subject and pick it up. It may be very confusing for you to choose a subject because of challenges from your parents or peers, but don’t worry about it and don’t take any accusations too seriously. Once you’ve selected a subject, do some research on the career prospects in that subject and pursue it accordingly

Know the possibilities of the future

Students should understand that as the digital era pushes in, 65 percent of today’s jobs will not exist after 10 years. So, while choosing the course, keep in mind its future, market demand and financial security.

Consult a career counsellor if required:

Parents and students who are having difficulty selecting the appropriate career should always seek the assistance of a qualified career counsellor. They are professionals at determining the pupils’ interests, aptitudes, and skills. They will assist you in selecting the best programme, institution, and career path for the student.

Income

Advertisement

After passing out from high school, you need to also think about the income prospects of careers available. While everyone selects a vocation to make money, that does not mean that everyone chooses to become a doctor, engineer, or teacher. You must now determine which occupation will pay you the amount of money you want. The doors to many job paths are always open for you if you truly want to work for your fulfilment.

Make a list of colleges

Advertisement

Make a list of government colleges and private colleges according to your course. Get information about those college fees, placement etc. Always give priority to your location at the time of college selection. Finalize the first 5 colleges out of these and go there and get the information thoroughly. Find if college is within your budget. Be sure to check if a college is duly recognised so that you are sure that your degree carries weight.

Read all the Latest Education News here