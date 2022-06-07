How to Get Into Your Dream IVY League University?

The Ivy Leagues are among the most prestigious colleges in the world, with an average admittance rate of slightly over 9 per cent. These institutions have some of the most well-respected academics, significant research funds, and extensive financial research resources.

In addition, this group of elite universities is directly connected to leaders of different social sectors. Therefore, prospective students’ applications must be exceptional in order to get admission to Ivy League universities. Here are a few tips to help you help into your dream institution.

Good Grades and Test Scores

Few Ivy League schools refuse to divulge their accepted students’ average GPAs, but those that do report the average weighted GPA for admitted students is approximately 4.0. This suggests that the majority of kids who get into Ivy League institutions received mostly A’s in high school, with the occasional A- or B+ thrown in for good measure.

Because the majority of kids going to Ivies have such high GPAs, attaining almost all A’s in high school will not be enough to ensure your acceptance. However, we still suggest it as a first step in the process of applying to Ivy League universities since it will place you on an equal footing with other top students.

Prepare for Standardized Tests

SAT or ACT tests are usually taken in the second half of your junior year. Decide whether you want to take the SAT or the ACT before you start studying. Despite the fact that most schools accept them interchangeably, the two tests are not the same. Both exams, for example, assess your understanding of high school arithmetic, but the ACT includes significantly more geometry and trigonometry problems, as well as a greater number of mathematical questions. Taking SAT and ACT practise tests is the best way to figure out which test is perfect for you. After you’ve completed the practise tests, you can chose which test you want to take and start planning your study approach.

Apply Early

By applying early, you significantly boost your chances of getting into one of the Ivy League elite universities. Take note, however, that you can only apply early decision for one university so choose wisely. Make sure that you only apply in advance if you’re sure about the university you want.

Create a well-written Ivy League essay

Memorable essays begin with unique and unusual imagery that piques the reader’s interest and makes them want to continue reading. Effective essay hooks include dialogue, quotes, and sensory descriptions of the action, to name a few. You don’t want a stuffy or formal college essay. Use a more polished version of your typical manner of communicating, as if you were meeting a new mentor for the first time and attempting to put your best foot forward while being real.

Additionally, attempt to use anecdotes to connect to broader themes and demonstrate periods of personal growth, introspection, and discovery. Self-awareness and a desire to improve will show Ivy Leagues that you are the type of student they want in their community. Furthermore, write confidently while keeping modest. After all, that is why you want to attend an Ivy League school. Your essay should reflect the fact that you still have a lot to learn and improve on.

Make the application unique to the institution

Many of the Ivy League universities specialise in specific fields of study. Yale University’s music and international relations departments, for example, are well-known, and Brown University is regarded for being the most creative. Knowing which Ivy League school’s specialization is best for you not only helps focus on the most valued components of your application, but it also helps you to focus on the most useful aspects of your application.

Craft a Good Letter of Recommendation

Your letters of recommendation to Ivy League schools show your growth and how you interact with the people around you. Positive recommendation letters show potential Ivy League institutions that you are the type of student they want in their community.

You should approach professors with whom you have had a positive relationship so that they may provide insight into your personality both within and outside the classroom. If you and your teacher get along, he or she will be able to discuss your personal development in your letter of recommendation.

Stand out With Extracurricular Activities

It is a common misconception that to get into an Ivy League university, you must be an all-around student. You should devote the first few years of high school to discovering your passions by attempting a range of activities until one stands out. Any activity may be transformed into something truly awe-inspiring when approached with energy and commitment. In your application, emphasise this talent, skill, or ability. When you capitalize on this ability, you have and make the admissions officer want to have you as part of the university’s winning team.

Do well in your interview

Prepare to be interviewed by an alum of the university to which you are applying. Your interview has an impact on you being accepted or rejected in the university that you like. When responding to questions, always be pleasant and courteous. In general, Ivy League interviews are amicable interactions in which your interviewer tries to learn more about you.

To conclude, being admitted into an Ivy League university greatly improves your chances of success in life. The delivery of educational material is splendid and respected all over the globe. Moreover, groups and societies in these institutions are recognized beyond the walls and dozens of respectable, excellent leaders come from them. The tips above can help you get into the Ivy League of your choice. Follow them and open the doors to your dreams.

— Written by Yatharth Gulati, Co-Founder of Rostrum Education, premier EdTech firm which specializes in US and UK admissions

