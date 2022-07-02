How to Start​ UPSC​ Preparation – The Beginner’s Guide to Clear Civil Services​ Exam​ 2022

The UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) is undertaken by lakhs of people across the country every year, yet, only a small proportion of them clear the exam and move a step ahead. The UPSC exam is not only demanding in terms of the size of its syllabus, but it is also daunting because of its highly uncertain nature. The exam has three stages - preliminary exam (objective), main exam (written), and interview (personality test).

It’s important to note that the UPSC CSE cannot be passed by just being a bookworm. The final stage in the procedure is the personality test round, wherein the UPSC board interviews the candidate for evaluating his/her personality. This obliges an all-around development of the individual apart from academic proficiency. As most of the freshers remain confused about how to begin their preparation quest, below are some UPSC study suggestions that can help you prepare for the exam:

Be determined: Before attempting to comprehend how to start preparing for UPSC at home, you should educate yourself about the quest. Form goals and dedicate time effectively. Furthermore, prepare yourself mentally as well as physically

In-depth knowledge of the syllabus: Students must formulate a brief and accurate knowledge of the UPSC exam syllabus’ nature and scope. Such understanding is extremely crucial for good preparation as it assists to understand what to read and what to not. Notably, the exam doesn’t demand too vast or profound knowledge, it requires people who know something about everything and are not professionals. As questions are set from the syllabus, candidates must keep a close eye on the syllabus and cover the selected syllabus smartly. Previous years’ question papers disclose the anatomy of the examination.

Strategise the preparation: A good technique is a substantial plan that gives the preparation a clear direction and brings out what is to be done and how to accomplish it with scarce resources. Aspirants must adopt a smart strategy with details of every step. Besides that, students should contemplate the strategy of toppers and acquire certain elements, like their study pattern.

Follow smart study patterns: A proper study pattern also aids in determining question types, observing the most pertinent source of study materials, and mastering time management abilities.

Select study materials: The NCERT books from classes 6th to 12th play a very substantial part in UPSC exam preparation. Aspirants can get crucial concepts and hypotheses from NCERT books. These books give the information very accurately. Additionally, they are credible too as the source is the government itself. In prior years UPSC has asked questions directly from these books.

Principles of cracking the prelims: UPSC prelims is certainly the first target, but it is primarily inseparable from the Main exam as the syllabus is largely common. Students need to get prepared for the multiple-choice established exam (MCQs), for Prelims.

Be up to date with the current affairs: The newspapers are the most crucial aspect of the exam. If you do not browse through the daily newspaper or follow the daily news for the exam, you cannot hope to succeed in this exam. The topics asked in the civil services exam are directly or indirectly related to current affairs.

Revision: Revision is very crucial when you are encountering an exam as tough as the UPSC. Since the syllabus is huge and diverse, it is natural to overlook things that you had studied before. To avoid this, revision is a must.

UPSC interview: This is an important phase in the process, here you will be evaluated on qualities such as diplomatic abilities, communication skills, presence of mind, reaction to stress, etc. You will also be asked questions about your hobbies, interests, education, and work experience.

The most valuable aspect of the entire UPSC quest is to stay positive. There are times when it can get quite harsh and you will feel depressed. Remove pessimistic thoughts from your head and work on them.

— Authored by Sriram Srirangam, Founder & Director, SRIRAM’s IAS

