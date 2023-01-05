HP TET 2022 Provisional Answer Key Out, How to Raise Objections

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the answer key for HP Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) 2022. Candidates, who appeared in the exam can download the provisional answer sheet from -hpbose.org. The objections can also be sent manually to the board office on working days till January 9, 2023. No objection will be entertained after the given time limit, the board said.

As per the published notice, the board has also opened the windows for raising objections by candidates who applied in non-medical, medical, Urdu, arts, Punjabi, LT, and Shastri subjects. The board will be taking into account all the submitted objections before releasing the final answer key and the results. The HP TET 2022 for Shastri, arts or medical, non-medical or LT, Punjabi, and Urdu was held on December 10, 11, 12, and 25, 2022.

HP TET 2022 Answer Key: Steps to download

Step 1. Go to the official Page of HP BOSE at hpbose.org.

Step 2. On the home page, you will find the Notification option, click on that.

Step 3. A new page will appear in front of you, click on the HP TET November 2022 Exam link

Step 4. Download the Pdf or take a printout for future reference.

HP TET 2022 Answer Key: How to Raise Objections

Step 1: After downloading the answer key, if you want to raise objections, click on the window to challenge the answer key

Step 2: Click on the question you want to raise objection

Step 3: Submit docuements

Step 4: Pay fees

Step 5: Submit your challenge and save the acknowledgement form for further use

HP TET is a state-level teacher eligibility examination for the recruitment of teachers in government schools of Himachal Pradesh. It is conducted for Junior Basic Training (JBT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Language Teachers, Shastri, Punjabi, and Urdu in arts, medical, and non-medical sectors.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HP Board Class 10th and Class 12th Term 1 exam results. Students can check the result on the official website, hpbose.org by keying their roll number. The results are also available on results.gov.in.

