HP TET 2022 Registration Begins at hpbose.org; Here’s apply link

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has begun the registration process for the Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET). The registration process that stated on June 10, 2022 will continue till July 1, 2022.

Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online through the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education at hpbose.org. However, the candidates can apply online from July 2 to 4, 2022 with a late fee of Rs 300.

No application will be entertained thereafter.

Advertisement

As per the official notification, following the submission of the Online Application Form, three days will be given for application corrections from July 5 to July 7 till 11:59:00 pm.

HP TET 2022: Application fee

For the registration, applications will have to pay a application fee of Rs 800 for the candidates belonging to general category and its sub-categories (except PHH). Howver, for application fee for the candidates belonging to OBC/ST/SC/Physical Handicapped(PHH) categories is Rs 500.

HP TET 2022: How to apply

Those interested can follow these step-by-step process for the registration of the exam.

Step 1: Visit the official website at hpbose.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘HP TET 2022’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Next, click on the ‘register tab’ and register yourself

Step 4: Fill the application fee

Step 5: Upload all the required documents

Advertisement

Step 6: Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

“The Admit Cards will be uploaded on the Board website four Days before the Commencement of the Exams. The Candidates will be able to download/print the Admit Cards for entrance to Examination Centre. The Admit Card will not be sent to Candidates separately by post," reads the notice. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam online through the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education at hpbose.org.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.