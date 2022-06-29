HPBoSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: HP Board Matric Marksheet at hpbose.org

HPBoSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) will be releasing the result for HP Board class 10 or HP matric exams today – June 29. The result will be declared at 11 am. Students will be able to check their marks at hpbose.org. The link will also be activated at News18.com and students can directly check their marks here.

To pass the HP board 12th exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent mark overall and in each subject. Students not satisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation. Last year, 99.7 per cent of students who took the exam had cleared it.

HPBoSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: From Himchal Pradesh Board exam result date to HP Board 10th result direct link, from marks needed to pass to marks obtain by toppers, we have live coverage of the results here.

