HPBoSE 10th Result 2022 Soon: Time and Date Update of HP Board Matric Marksheets

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) is likely to announce the results of class 10 on Monday, June 27. The final date and time is, however, yet to be confirmed by the HP board. Once released, the board exam results will be available on the official website at hpbose.org. The board has divided the exams into two terms this year like CBSE. Each term consisted of 50 per cent of the total syllabus. The final results will be the combination of both the terms.

Apart from the official website, the HPBoSE 10th result 2022 will also be available via SMS as well as at external sites including results.gov.in, indiaresults.com, and examresults.net. Further, candidates will also get all the updates at News18.com and their marksheets directly here, if they fill the below form:

Advertisement

To pass the HP board 12th exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent mark overall and in each subject. Students not satisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation. Those who miss it by a few marks will be given a chance to appear for compartment exams. Those who fail compartment exams will, however, have to repeat the year.

In 2021, as many as 116784 students had registered for the HPBoSE 10th exams out of which 116286 passed. A total of 99.7 per cent of students cleared the exam. This was the highest ever pass percentage for the HP Board. In 2020, as many as 68.11 per cent of students had passed the matric exam while in 2019, the pass percentage was at 60.79 per cent.

Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh Board has already released the class 12 board exam results. As many as 93.905 per cent, that is, 93.91 per cent of the 1.5 lakh students who took the exam has cleared it this year. Vani Gautam of Bilaspur has secured the first position in the arts stream. She scored 494 marks or 98.8 per cent. She is a student of SVPM Govt Model Sr Sec School, Ghumarwin. In science stream, three students secured the top rank. Kshitij Saputra Gagan Kumar of Hamirpur, Shagun Rana of Kangra and Akshita Sharma. All three got 493 marks out of 500.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.