HPBoSE 10th Result Date & Time Announced: Know When & Where to Check HP Board Marks

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) will announce the results for the class 10 board exams on June 29. The results will be announced in front of the media in a ceremonial announcement at 11 am. HP Board chairperson Dr Suresh Kumar Soni will announce the result. The link to check marks will be activated at soon after.

Nearly 1.5 lakh students will be checking their results tomorrow. The result will be available at hpbose.org. The link to check marks will also be available at results.gov.in, indiaresults.com, and examresults.net. Students can check scores directly with News18.com by filling the form below.

Students will need their hall ticket to check scores. The result will not be available without the roll number mentioned on the admit card. To pass HPBose 10th results, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks.

In 2021, as many as 116784 students had registered for the HPBoSE 10th exams out of which 116286 passed. A total of 99.7 per cent of students cleared the exam. This was the highest ever pass percentage for the HP Board. In 2020, as many as 68.11 per cent of students had passed the matric exam while in 2019, the pass percentage was at 60.79 per cent.

