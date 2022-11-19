HPBOSE Class 8 Date Sheet Revised, Check Updated Exam Schedule Here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has updated the Class 8 winter exam schedule. The revised exam schedule is available at the board’s official website, hpbose.org.

The HPBOSE Class 8 examination will be held between December 1 and 9 in a single shift from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Candidates will be allowed an additional 15-minute window to read the question paper carefully before starting the exam. The Class 8 exam will begin with a paper on Himachal Lok Sanskrit Yoga on day one and end with the Hindi exam.

The HP Board Class 8 exams were originally scheduled to be held from November 28 to December 6. It must be noted that the examination schedule has been changed only for Class 8. Exam schedules for classes 3 and 5 remain unaltered and will begin on November 28 and end on December 8.

The exam schedule for Class 8 was updated to avoid the clash of dates with the state-level tournament (Athletics, Judo, Yoga, and Chess) for under 14 boys and girls, which will be hosted by Himachal Pradesh.

HPBOSE Class 8 Date Sheet

December 1–– Himachal Lok Sanskriti And Yog

December 2 –– Sanskrit

December 3 –– English

December 5 –– Maths

December 6 –– Social Science

December 7 –– Arts, Home Science, Music/Instrument, Punjabi, Urdu

December 8 –– Science

December 9 –– Hindi

HPBOSE Class 8 Annual Exam 2022 Guidelines:

The HPBOSE Class 8 exams will be administered in an offline format. Students are required to report to the exam centre with their admit cards. The use of any electronic gadget, calculator, smartwatch, pager or phone is strictly prohibited at the exam centre. Defiance to the order may result in strict action. Apart from that, they must exercise extreme caution about time. The Himachal Pradesh board has instructed the applicants to arrive at the exam site at least one hour before the reporting time. Students who reach late will not be permitted to enter the exam centres.

