HPBoSE Term 1 Class 10 Datesheet Changed, Out at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the revised the datesheet for the term 2 matric exams. The exams will now begin on March 26 but will continue till April 13 instead of ending on April 8.

Candidates who will appear for the exam can check the detailed datesheet on the official website of the board at hpbose.org. The class 10 or matric term 2 exams will be held from 8:45 am to 12 pm.

Also read| MP Board 10th, 12th Question Papers Had Errors, Students to Get ‘Bonus Marks’

Advertisement

For the class 12 board exams 2022, there has been no change in the datesheet. It will be held from March 22 and continue till April 13. The HP board will prepare the final results on the basis of term 1 and 2 marks, internals and practicals. Student will not be marked as pass or fail until the final results are declared.

The term I exams for class 10 were conducted between November 20 and December 3 and the class 12 first term exams were held between November 18 to December 9. The result for both classes was released on February 11.

Like CBSE, the Himachal Pradesh board has divided the exams into two terms this year like CBSE. Each term consisted of 50 per cent of the total syllabus. The board also reduced the overall syllabus by 30 per cent like last year.

Read| Maharashtra HSC Students Will get Extra Mark, Thanks to Ratan Tata

Advertisement

Classes 10, 12 students who missed a few papers during the term 1 exams due to Covid can appear for special exams. The board will conduct these special exams for class 10 will continue till March 17 and the class 12 term 1 special exams will end on March 25. The exams began on March 10.

Last year, the board exams had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The board recorded the highest-ever pass percentage with 99.7 per cent of students clearing the matric exam and 92.77 per cent clearing the higer secondary exam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.