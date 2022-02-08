HPBOSE Term 2 Exams to Begin from March 4

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the tentative datasheet for the term two exams of classes 9 and 11. As per the tentative dates issued by the board, the class 9 term 2 exams are going to begin from March 8, and the class 11 exams will commence from March 4.

Schools will be holding these exams internally according to the time-slot assigned by the board. All the exams will be conducted in the afternoon slot from 1 pm to 4 pm with an extra 15-minute time from 12: 45 pm to 1 pm being assigned for reading the question paper.

HPBOSE Class 9 Term 2 Timetable

The HPBOSE class 9 term two exam will begin elective language paper for Sanskrit / Urdu / Tamil / Telugu subject on March 8 followed by Maths paper on the next day, March 9. The Art – B subject paper will be held on March 23, 2022.

HPBOSE Class 11 Term 2 Timetable

The HPBOSE class 11 term two exams will begin with the paper of Philosophy on March 4 followed by the Sociology exam on the next day on March 5. The exams will conclude with the paper of Music on March 29 and the final paper on Public Administration on March 30.

For subject wise detail of the exam date, candidates may refer to the official timetable available on HPBOSE’s official website or click on the following links, for class 9 timetable, https://www.hpbose.org/Admin/Upload/Dt.Sheet.09.05.Feb.2022.PDF and for class 11 timetable https://www.hpbose.org/Admin/Upload/Dt.Sheet.11.05.Feb.2022.PDF

Meanwhile, the term 1 results for board exams of classes 10 and 12 are expected to be announced by HPBOSE today. Once declared, the results shall be available on the board’s official website, hpbose.org. The term exams for class 10 were conducted between November 20 and December 3, 2021, whereas the class 12 first term exams were held between November 18 to December 9, 2021.

