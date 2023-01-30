The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the HP Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) 2022 result today, January 30. Candidates, who appeared in the exam can download the result from the official website at hpbose.org.

The HP TET November 2022 exam between December 10 and 12, 2022. The board has already issued the HPTET 2022 answer key for the November exam on January 5.

HP TET is a state-level teacher eligibility examination for the recruitment of teachers in government schools of Himachal Pradesh. It is conducted for Junior Basic Training (JBT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Language Teachers, Shastri, Punjabi, and Urdu in arts, medical, and non-medical sectors.

HP TET 2022 Result: Steps to download

Advertisement

Step 1. Go to the official Page of HP BOSE at hpbose.org.

Step 2. On the home page, you will find the HPTET 20223 result, click on that.

Step 3. The HPTET 2022 result will appear on the screen

Step 4. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Meanwhile, the HPBoSE has released the term 2 board exams tentative date sheet. The timetable has been declared for classes 8, 10, and 12 exams. The tentative date sheet has been released for regular and SOS candidates. The classes 8 and 10 board examinations will begin on March 11, while the class 12 exams will begin on March 10. The class 8 examination will be conducted in a single shift from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. For classes 10 and 12, the exam for regular candidates will be conducted from 8.45 am to 12 noon and the exams for SOS will be conducted from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.

Read all the Latest Education News here