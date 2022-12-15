HTET Result 2022: IRIS Biometric Verification Made Mandatory

Before releasing the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) Result 2022, the Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) has decided to undergo IRIS Biometric Verification on all applicants who have applied.

The Board will carry out the IRIS biometric verification on December 16 and December 17, 2022, all over the state. The entire list of centres may be seen at bseh.org.in, the BSEH’s official website. The HTET test was held on December 4 and 5, 2022 for Level-1 (PRT), Level-2 (TGT), and Level-3 positions (PCT).

On December 14th, Board Chairman Dr V.P. Yadav and Secretary Krishna Kumar, H.P.S. made the announcement. The IRIS Biometric Verification is a must for applicants, according to the officials. On the aforementioned days from 9 am to 5 pm, the Board has established centres for the verification round in each of the 22 districts of the state.

In addition, applicants from neighbouring states can finish this process by visiting the districts next to them. An authentic identity card and original admission card are required for verification and must be carried by all candidates at the centres. Meanwhile, the board has indicated that applicants who do not complete their IRIS biometric verification procedure on the specified dates would not have their results disclosed.

The HTET result date 2022 has not been officially released by BSEH, however, candidates can expect it before December 21. The Haryana TET test was held at about 1,046 exam centres across the state.

HTET 2022: Here is how to check result?

Step 1: Go to haryanatet.in, the official website.

Step 2: From the homepage, navigate to the HTET 2022 result link under the important instruction section.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials such as your Registration Number and Password to log in.

Step 4: Review your subject-wise scores and download them.

The tentative HTET 2022 answer key for all three levels was previously issued by BSEH. Candidates had the option to file objections against the HTET answer key 2022 from December 5 to 7, 2022. The final answer key will be revealed alongside the announcement of the HTET 2022 result.

