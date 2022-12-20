HTET Results 2022 Out at haryanatet.in, How to Check

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022 results are out. The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the result for papers 1, 2, and 3 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in HTET 2022 can check the results haryananet.in, or bseh.org in, by entering their registration number and password.

The exam is conducted for eligibility in the recruitment of teaching jobs in Haryana government schools. There are three papers in the HTET exam, level 1, level 2, and level 3. The level 1 is for primary teachers (class 1 to 5), level 2 is for TGTs (class 6 to 8) and level 3 is for PGTs (class 9 to 12). Candidates can take up all three levels to earn eligibility to teach in classes 1 to 9.

This year, the exam was conducted on December 3 and December 4. The provisional answer key was released on December 5 on the official site of BSEH. Candidates were given a chance to raise objections (if any) till December 7.

HTET 20223: How to check the result?

Candidates can check their final result by following these steps

Step 1: Visit the official HTET website- haryanatet.in, bseh.org

Step 2: Click on HTET 2022 Result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the login credentials like HTET 2022 registration number, and password, and enter the given captcha code

Step 4: Click on the ‘sign in’ button

Step 5: The HTET result 2022 will display on the screen

Candidates can download and take a printout of HTET result 2022.

A total of 2,61,389 candidates appeared in HTET. This included 1,88,083 women, 73,301 men, and five transgender candidates. Of the total candidates, 37,227 or 14.24 per cent have been declared passed. 15.83 per cent of candidates have passed HTET Level-1 (PRT), 16.46 per cent in Level-2 (TGT), and 09.85 per cent in Level-3 (PGT). BSEH has also released a final key along with HTET Result 2022. Students have to check the answer key on the official website.

