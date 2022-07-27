Huawei India is Offering Free Courses on ICT Technologies, Anyone Can Apply

Huawei India has opened its general ICT Courses to provide free online training in courses on industry leading technologies. Courses covering the basics in latest ICT technologies like 5G, AI, IoT, cloud computing, network communications, big data are now available free-of-cost to students, academics or anyone interested in enhancing their ICT knowledge.

Enrollment for the general courses is open to all interested graduates, non-graduates and professional irrespective of their study majors. Potential trainees can log onto the ‘Huawei ICT Academy Course Catalogue’ site and register for desired courses, with each course comprising of multiple self-study modules spanning 2-4 lessons per course.

The Huawei ICT Academy says its courses will allow Indians from all walks of life to learn new skills and hone existing skills, it claims adding that it aims to boost the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) talent pipeline and support the Digital India vision.

Speaking on the initiative Akash Mathur, Vice President, Huawei India said, “Looking to bridge the gap between talent supply and demand in the digital era, we at Huawei are continually leveraging our technologies, knowledge, experience, and successful practices developed over years of operations in the ICT industry to cultivate more high-quality ICT talent."

“In response to the government’s call for skilling, we open our general level ITC courses to anyone wanting to get a better understanding of emerging technologies, or to upgrade their current skills. Our aim is to build the education, industry and public talent ecosystems, to enhance talent capabilities and create an interest in ICT, especially amongst the student community as they are on the crux of deciding upon a career path," added Mathur.

Huawei has been working to improve the ICT skills of students in schools, colleges and universities through multiple programs such as Seeds for the Future — ICT Academy and ICT Competition, it said. Launched in India in 2015, the Huawei ICT Academy is a non-profit education program that focuses on two issues — provide training and learning solutions to meet the needs of the ICT sector, and to create a talent ecosystem for the ICT sector.

