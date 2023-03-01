A 16-year student, Satwik, studying at Sri Chaitanya Junior College died by suicide alleging harassment by his teachers and wardens for not scoring well in exams. The class 11, intermediate student hanged himself in one of the classrooms.

The victim’s father in his police complaint said that the victim was targeted and beaten up by lecturers often, which left him depressed. College management, three lecturers, and wardens booked under Section 305 IPC. Further investigation is underway, his classmates are being questioned.

Earlier, a postgraduate medical student from Telangana’s Warangal, who was undergoing treatment here after she allegedly attempted suicide a few days ago, succumbed on Sunday, doctors said.

The first-year postgraduate medical student allegedly attempted suicide at a state-run hospital in Warangal district on December 22 reportedly after being harassed by her senior in the same college, a male doctor, police had said, reported PTI.

The man, a second-year PG student in the department of Anesthesia at the Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal, was booked for harassing the woman, a first-year post-graduate student in the same college, police said. The victim’s father had lodged a complaint with police accusing a senior student of harassing his daughter and a case was registered following which he was arrested, police said.

A first-year student of the BTech (Chemical) at IIT Bombay, Darshan Solanki, had allegedly committed suicide last month after which a student group claimed that he was driven to suicide due to discrimination against Scheduled Caste students on the campus. The deceased had not left any suicide note and prima facie suggests that he jumped from the refuge areas of the hostel building, police added. “Based on the primary information, we have registered a case of accidental death. Further investigation is underway," said senior police inspector Budhan Sawant.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

