Hyderabad Institute of Excellence Offers Free 12th Residential Course for Meritorious Students

The Hyderabad Institute of Excellence (HIE) has announced its Scholarship Eligibility Test (HIESET) for two-year residential intermediate MPC, BiPC, or MEC. Interested candidates or their parents can log on to hieset.in to register for the eligibility test by giving the required details.

Aimed at giving quality education to students from the marginalised sections of the society, the scholarships will be awarded on the basis of a talent search programme in all districts of Telangana. HIE will conduct written eligibility tests as part of the search programme till February 28 this year.

HIE scholarship test: How to register?

Step 1. Log on to hieset.in

Step 2. Here, click on the ‘New Student Registration

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page requiring you to submit personal details like name, date of birth, gender, Aadhaar number, address, mobile number, and others.

Step 4. Continuing the application, you will have to enter family details like father’s name, mother’s name, their Aadhar number, profession, and annual income.

Step 5. On the next stage of registration, you will have to submit other details like your class 10 board, expected GPA, academic year, choice of stream, and attach a passport size photograph.

Step 6. Submit the registration form

Candidates selected for HIE’s scholarship will be given free education programme for intermediate. Additionally, they will also receive free coaching for competitive entrance exams for admission in their desired future courses. The HIESET scholarship programme 2022 is being funded by the Ghiasuddin Babukhan Charitable Trust, Foundation for Economic and Educational Development, and Hyderabad Zakat and Charitable Trust, reported Sisast.

Located in Telangana’s Madgul Chittempalle, the HIE Is a residential school affiliated with the Board of Intermediate, Telana, HIE offers courses in MPC, BiPC, and MEC. In addition to class 12, the school also provides coaching for preparation of competitive exams like EAMCET, JEE MAINS, EAMCET+ NET for MBBS, CA, CPT, LAWSET, and CLAT.

The coaching facility of the school in the past years has delivered good results with students securing admission in prestigious institutions like the IIT, NIT, IIT, and other universities across the country.

