Hyderabad Students Most Confident, Surat Tops Among Non-Metro Cities: Survey

The Confidence Index of students from Hyderabad is significantly higher when compared to the overall average in India’s metros, claims a new, first-of-its-kind survey. The survey in which more than 14,00,000 students participated, reports that students in Hyderabad, are more confident, as compared to other cities across the country. While the national average for student’s confidence stands at 75, Hyderabad students have scored 87 points.

The survey, called Student Confidence Index, is done by a School Edtech company LEAD is a study that assesses the confidence levels of school-going students across regions, cities, demographics, and various other parameters. The survey attributes, the following five points that are requited for students success in life: Conceptual Understanding, Critical Thinking, Communication, Collaboration, and Exposure to opportunities and platforms.

While Hyderabad has topped the list, Mumbai students rank second on the list Student Confidence Index with 78 points. The survey adds that boys and girls are equally confident across metros, barring Chennai and Mumbai, where girls have a slight edge. In metros, the Confidence Index of students in Classes 9 and 10 is marginally higher when compared to students studying in Classes 6 - 8.

The survey claims that students in metros have a clear advantage over their peers in non-metros. A 25-point gap between Hyderabad at an index score of 87 and Ambala with an index score of 62 suggests that students in India’s metros continue to be more confident than their peers in non-metros. The index claims that Surat ranks number 1 among non-metros, with its student’s performing better in five key points, mentioned above.

Regional levels

West India tops the Student Confidence Index at a regional level at 81, while South and East India hover near the national average.

Similarly, the Confidence Index is marginally higher among students in

CBSE/ICSE schools as compared to students in schools affiliated to

State Boards. Interestingly, in Delhi the Confidence Index is marginally higher for

State Board students.

Commenting on the Index, LEAD Co-founder and CEO Sumeet Mehta said, “For India to be atmanirbhar (self-reliant), our students need to have atmavishwas (self-confidence). But there was no way of knowing the confidence level of students in our country. LEAD’s Student Confidence Index, developed in partnership with Tata Institute of Social Sciences (LMRF, SMLS), fills this gap. This is an annual survey and will help us monitor the confidence level of our students and help us make focused interventions through our education programs."

“We are delighted to partner with LEAD in developing India’s first Student Confidence Index. The tool for building this Confidence Index followed a rigorous research process by the LMRF team at TISS. The validity and reliability of the tool in measuring Confidence, leading to academic performance has been scientifically established. The research and exposure we had with the LEAD powered schools and students primarily convinced us about the potential to bring about a meaningful change in academic achievements, and essentially the life and career of the students," added Dr. Rahul S, Assistant Professor, LMRF, SMLS, Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

