Hyderabad Students Suspended for Beating up LLB Student, Forcing Him to Chant 'Allah hu Akbar'

Hyderabad-based deemed university, ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, has suspended all students concerned in beating up a third-year law student Himank Bansal over commenting on Prophet. A group of students assaulted Bansal by allegedly forcefully entering his hostel room. The group of 15-20 boys alleged that he made advances at a minor and justified by saying that Prophet Mohammad too had relations with a nine-year-old.

“The Institution has acted with alacrity and has taken a decision to suspend all the concerned students with immediate effect. The Institution has Zero Tolerance towards such undesirable acts," the college said in an official statement.

In his complaint, the third-year law student admitted to having been friends with a minor girl. In his chat with a BA-LLB first-year student over Instagram, he states that they were friends despite age differences. He also acknowledged having said, “paedophile ka example lele, Muhammad (the founder of Islam) he was 54 and he had sex with a nine-year-old girl named Ayesha."

According to the FIR, about 15-20 boys entered Bansal’s room and “pushed and mishandled" him by “punching his face, slapping him, kicking him on the abdominal areas, touching his genitals, and forcing him to eat certain chemicals and powders".

One student allegedly even attempted to “put his genitals into Bansal’s mouth". They further tried to tear his clothes, make him naked and kept beating him one after the other with the slogan “beat him till he dies", states the FIR.

Bansal stated that his abusers have even threatened to beat him once they see him out of his campus and make him “suffer to their will".

“I was initially unaware of any of this, but when I asked them about my error, they informed me that I had mistakenly referred to Prophet Mohammad as a paedophile," stated Bansal in his complaint.

“My friend and I have an age difference of about 3.5 years, so when Dipasha ( a female student) labelled me a paedophile, I told her that I did not want to engage in any sexual activity with her because we were too young. I also provided a paedophilia example to her," he adds.

