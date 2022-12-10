Hyderabad University Begins MBA Admissions via CAT 2022 Scores

The admission process for the University of Hyderabad MBA 2022-25 batch is underway. Interested candidates must have a bachelor’s degree with 60 per cent aggregate marks and must have appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022). Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply till December 31, by visiting the official website of the university — uohydadm23.samarth.edu.in.

According to the prospectus, CAT 2022 results will be used to shortlist candidates for further interview rounds. The exam was conducted by IIM Bangalore on November 27. Candidates who are in the last year of graduation by June 2023 can also apply.

University of Hyderabad MBA Admissions 2023: How to apply

Step 1- Go to the official website of the university

Step 2- Click on the ‘MBA 2022-25’ option on the homepage.

Step 3- The form will open, you can fill the form with all details.

Step 4- After logging in, upload all the necessary documents.

Step 5- Pay the application fees and submit the form.

University of Hyderabad MBA Admissions 2023: Application fees

The fee norm for the general category is Rs 600, while it is Rs 400 for candidates belonging to OBC categories. EWS candidates have to pay Rs 550 and for SC, ST, and for PwD (PH) it is Rs 275. The fee will not be refunded after form submission and payment.

The final list of selected candidates for two years MBA course will be released on the University of Hyderabad website. The university offers a two-year MBA program consisting of four semesters and core and foundation courses.

CAT is a computer-based test, which is conducted by IIM for India’s top MBA colleges. CAT Result 2022 is expected to be declared by the 2nd week of January 2023. However, the official notification of the CAT result date and time is still awaited. After the official announcement, candidates will be able to check CAT results 2022 on the official website of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

