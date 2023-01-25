Hyderabad University Seeks Report on Screening of BBC Documentary on PM Modi, Says Will Take 'Necessary Action'

Recently a students’ group from Hyderabad Central University organised the screening of the BBC documentary on PM Modi inside the university campus. The varsity has said it was screened without prior notice or permission. The screening of the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ was organised by the Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) and Muslim Student Federation on Jan 21 that was attended by more than 50 students from the group.

The varsity, in a statement, said that on receiving information about the screening, the security team rushed to the venue and requested the organisers to stop the screening, however, they did not accept the request and continued with the screening of the documentary. The university has now asked for a report on the event and said it will take further necessary action.

“On receiving the information, the security team and the Dean, Students’ Welfare rushed to the venue and requested the organizers to stop the screening of the documentary. However, the organizers did not accede to this request and continued the screening of the documentary in presence of few students," reads the statement by the university.

“As per the prescribed procedure, any student organization desiring to hold an event in the University Campus is required to obtain prior permission from the authority through the Dean, Students’ Welfare. In this case, no prior permission was obtained which is a violation of the existing norms. Though the event passed off peacefully, the University has asked for the report on the event for taking further necessary action," it added.

The government had, on Friday, directed social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to block links to the documentary. The Ministry of External Affairs (MES) said the documentary is a “propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset. However, opposition parties slammed the government’s move to block access to the documentary.

