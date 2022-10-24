I will not Resign, Says Kannur University VC After Governor's Order

After the Kerala Governor asked vice-chancellors of nine universities to resign, the VC of Kannur University refused to comply with the orders.

Gopinath Ravindar has called accusations against him fake. “I have received the decision of Kerala Governor Arid Mohammad Khan but I will not submit my resignation. The registration of the VC is based either on financial irregularities or bad behavior and neither of these has happened here. This is a fake accusation," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The orders had come after the Supreme Court ordering the resignation of the Kerala Technical University’s Vice Chancellor, he directed the Vice Chancellors of the Calicut, Sanskrit, KTU, CUSAT, Fisheries, Malayalam, MG, Kannur, and Medical University to put in their papers before 11.30 am on Monday.

“How could the chancellor terminate the VC when there is a case in the court?," the Kannur VC asked. He called the action by the Governor who is also chancellor of the varsities “unprecedented".

The Governor’s office said that five of the Vice Chancellors were asked to go as they were selected without panel names during the selection. The remaining four were selected through a process wherein eminent subject experts were not present in the selection committee and thus were asked to tender resignation.

This came after the Supreme Court set aside the appointment of MS Rajasree as the vice-chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. the bench of justice MR shah and CT Ravikumar noted that even as per section 13 (4) of the university act, 2015 the committee shall recommend unanimously a panel of no less than three suitable persons from amongst the eminent persons in the field of engineering science, which shall be placed before the visitor/chancellor.

Thus, when only one name was recommended and the panel of names was not recommended, the chancellor had no option of considering the names of the other candidates.

“Supreme Court has made it clear appointment of vice chancellor is the only responsibility of the chancellor, The state government has no role," governor Khan said during an event recently.

