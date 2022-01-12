IAMAI Launches India EdTech Consortium, BYJU's, upGrad, Unacademy, Vedantu Join

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has launched the India EdTech Consortium (IEC). The aim of the association claims IAMAI will be to ensure that every learner has access to quality and affordable education to improve their academic performance and make them future-ready. The edtech companies that have joined the IEC include Byju’s, Careers 360, Classplus, Doubtnut, Great Learning, Harappa, Times Edutech & Events Ltd, Scaler, Simplilearn, Toppr, Unacademy, upGrad, UNext Learning, Vedantu and WhiteHat Jr.

The overall Indian edtech ecosystem impacts over 500 million school students, college students, and working professionals across India. Hence, it is critical that the ecosystem follows a framework that will protect the rights of our learners and all edtech companies are committed to this, said IAMAI in an official statement.

As the edtech sector and end-users grow at a fast pace, it is critical to establish a standard code of conduct for all Indian edtech entities to adhere to and ensure that ‘learners’ remain at the core of all the business practices, the association added.

The edtechs have committed to adhering to a common ‘Code of Conduct’ and to establish a two-tier grievance redressal mechanism to ensure that the positive impact of the industry reaches every deserving consumer while protecting their interests and promoting their rights.

“The disruptions led by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns compelled both parents and educational institutions to implement tech-enabled learning solutions, thereby accelerating the growth of the edtech sector. Indian edtech operators have been solving for accessibility and affordability through quality courses from best teachers, instructors and faculty members, to ensure that students across all age groups are benefiting from the innovation in the education sector. This has elevated India’s position on the global map as an education hub," the IAMAI said.

Subho Ray, President, IAMAI said the association and members of the IEC are “deeply committed to ensuring ethical standards to protect learners on online educational platforms. IEC seeks to empower the learners by not just helping them make informed decisions but by also having their grievances redressed timely. The formation of this self-regulatory body is an important step towards protecting learners as more and more students, teachers and stakeholders are becoming a part of the online education ecosystem."

Commenting on the formation of the IEC, Divya Gokulnath, Co-founder of Byju’s said, “We are completely aligned with the Government’s principles on safeguarding consumer interests and welcome the creation of guidelines that help students reach their learning goals in a manner that makes them future-ready and conceptually strong."

Vamsi Krishna, Co-Founder and CEO, Vedantu, said, “As part of the newly institutionalized IEC, we will build a sounder and more ethical ecosystem for students so that we can ensure their safety and mitigate any risks they may encounter in their journey to be future-ready." ‘

Mayank Kumar, Co-Founder and MD upGrad and Co-Chairperson, IAMAI EdTech Committee, said, “The last two years have witnessed the rise of online education as a connecting bridge to access flexible and quality education for students as well as working professionals. With the sole purpose of improving the delivery of education services, it is now crucial for us to foster and sustain stakeholder trust by safeguarding their interest as a practice. This initiative will go a long way in strengthening the EdTech sector and establishing India as the Teaching capital of the world."

