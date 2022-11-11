IAS Coach Compares Hindu Goddess Sita With 'Ghee Contaminated by Dog', Faces Backlash

Quoting a Sanskrit author, a teacher coaching youth to become IAS officers and helping them prepare for UPSC Civil Services Exam, compared Hindu Goddess Sita with ghee contaminated by a dog. Claiming that a Sanskrit author had quoted Ram as saying, “I did not fight this war for you but for the respect of my lineage. Like ghee licked by a dog is not fit for eating, you Sita, are not fit for me."

The teacher, however, goes on to explain that these verses could not have been said by Ram but are the author’s way of expression which did not get a seat in Tusi Das’ version of Ramayana which is widely popular today. Yet, his way of teaching is not going well with students, Hindu religion followers, and many politicians who are trending #BanDrishtiIAS on Twitter.

Many people claim that there is no source of any such dialogue in any version of Ramayana. As per scriptures, Sita and Ram were separated after allegations against Sita after she was abducted by Ravana, however, the stated dialogue by the teacher is not quoted in any version of Ramayana, argued some people.

Many have even come to support the teacher claiming that it was not his words but the authors’.

There is no official statement from Drishti IAS Coaching on the incident yet. Dr Vikash Divyakirti founded the Drishti IAS coaching centre in 1999. While it is prominent in online learning but also offers in-person, pendrive courses etc.

