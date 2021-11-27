IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Admit Cards Released: Steps to Download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the clerk recruitment exams at its official website, ibps.in. The applicants will be able to download the admit card till December 19. IBPS clerk preliminary exam will be held on November 26, 2021.

The admit cards are being issued for the online exam. It is mandatory to bring the admit card to the exam hall for verification purposes. If you want to download the IBPS CRP Clerk XI admit cards, here are the steps to follow:

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2021: How to Download

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit IBPS’s official website or follow the link, https://ibps.in/

Step 2: On the website, click on the link to download CRP- CLERK -XI - preliminary admit cards.

>Read | IBPS Clerk Exam Now in Regional Languages

Step 3: Candidates will be directed to a login page. They have to enter their registration no. / roll no. and password / DOB in dd-mm-yy format.

Step 4: You will receive a Captcha code, enter it and click on login to download the admit card.

Step 5: If applicants are confused regarding any detail of the exam, the institute has released an information handout which can be downloaded by clicking here.

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern

Advertisement

The IBPS CRP Clerk XI exam will be an objective paper, which will be conducted for a total of 100 marks. Candidates would be asked questions from English Language and their Numerical, and Reasoning Abilities will also be tested. The 1-hour exam will be held in various exam centres in West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Haryana, and other states.

Apart from English and Hindi, the IBPS CRP Clerk XI exam will be conducted in 13 regional languages. IBPS has also released a sample question paper; candidates can give it a look before appearing for the exam.

A total of 7,858 vacancies in the participating banks is expected to be filled through the recruitment drive. Candidates will be selected on the basis of prelims, mains, and interviews.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.