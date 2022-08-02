The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the recruitment notification for the posts of probationary officer (PO) and management trainees. Through this recruitment process, a total of 6432 vacant posts will be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in, before August 22. The online registration process started today, August 2.

The online examination — preliminary and main for the next common recruitment process in the participating banks is tentatively scheduled to be held in October/November this year. The online prelim exam will be held in October and results will be out in November. Thereafter, the main exam will held in the same month. The results will be released in December. Those who qualify the main will have to appear for the interview in January/February. The provisional allotment list will be declared in April.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Canara Bank: 2500 posts

UCO Bank: 550 posts

Bank of India: 535 posts

Punjab National Bank: 500 posts

Union Bank of India: 2094 posts

Punjab and Sind Bank: 253 posts

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidate should have a degree (graduation) in any discipline from a university recognised by the government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the central government.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years to 30 years of age. A candidate must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1992 and not later than August 1, 2002 (both dates inclusive).

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the IBPS website

Step 2. Click on the Home Page to open the link “CRP PO/MT"

Step 3. Click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRPPROBATIONARY OFFICERS/ MANAGEMENT TRAINEES (CRP-PO/MT-XII)"

Step 4. Click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION"

Step 5. Fill out the application form carefully, upload scanned copies of all documents.

Step 6. Pay the application fee

Step 7. After completing the procedure of applying on-line, the candidate should take a printout of the system-generated online application form for future use.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Application fee

The application fee for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates is Rs 175, whereas for other category candidates it is Rs 850.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The online examination will be held in two phases - preliminary and main. Candidates who will qualify in the prelims and are shortlisted will have to appear for the main examination. Shortlisted candidates in the online main examination will subsequently be called for a common interview round to be conducted by the participating banks and co-ordinated by the nodal bank.

