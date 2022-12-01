IBPS Programming Assistant Recruitment 2022: Walk-in-Interview on December 14, Check Details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has called for the job applications for the post of Programming Assistant.

Eligible candidates can go for the walk-in interview on December 14. The time for appearing at the interview location is 9:00 am to 10:00 am. The exact address where candidates are expected to report is Institute Of Banking Personnel Selection, Ibps House, 90 Ft Dp Road, Behind Thakur Polytechnic, Off. W E Highway, Kandivali (East), Mumbai 400101.

IBPS Recruitment: Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of document verification, shortlisting, online examination, and personal interview, at IBPS, Mumbai. The candidates must bring all necessary documentation and certificates in original form, as well as three sets of photocopies of each. Furthermore, the complete prescribed application on A-4 paper (original + two photocopies) has been requested.

IBPS Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Individuals will be considered eligible only if they possess a BTech/ MCA or BSc-IT/ BCA/ BSc Computer Science or equivalent degree. In addition, they must be under the age group of 23 years to 30 years.

IBPS Recruitment: Responsibilities

Some of the duties that the chosen candidates would be asked to perform include:

They would have to handle file system in the Unix platform, including file creation, modification of files via ‘vi’ editor. They would also have to process data files through executable programs passing various input parameters and generating the required output in Linux platform.

IBPS Recruitment: Salary

Those who get selected in this recruitment drive will be given an Annual CTC of Rs 9,00,000 (approximately) according to the present policy. Benefits like Employer PF contribution, medical benefits, mediclaim, LTC, interest subsidy on housing loan, newspaper bill reimbursement, canteen subsidy, gratuity, superannuation, and so on are available to employees under the rules. Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification shared by IBPS for more information.

