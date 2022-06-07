IBPS RRB Officer, Office Assistant Recruitment 2022 Released for 8,106 Posts, Here's How to Apply

Online applications have been invited by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for filling up the 8,106 vacancies at RRBs for the posts of Group ‘A’ Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group ‘B’ Office Assistant (Multipurpose) level posts. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the positions available via IBPS’s official website, www.ibps.in. The registration window is scheduled to be closed on June 27.

IBPS RRB exam dates for this year have also been announced. As per the tentative calendar issued, the prelims exam of IBPS RRB for Office Assistants and Officer Scale I will be conducted from August 7 onwards till August 21. The single online exam for Officers Scale II and III will be held on September 24. Ultimately, the main exam for Officers Scale I and Office Assistant will be administered on September 24 and October 1, respectively. The interview for the post of Officers Scale I, II, and III is expected to be held in November 2022.

IBPS RRB Officer, Office Assistant Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Age: For officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) posts, application must be above 18 years and below 30 years. For scale-II level officer post, age must be range between 21 years and 32 years. For scale III the age should be at least 21 years and below 40 years. For office assistant posts, applicant must be 18 years old but not older than 28. There are relaxations given on the age limit to the reserved categories.

Education: Applicants should have a UGC recognised degree in relevant field.

IBPS RRB Officer, Office Assistant Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “Click here to apply online for CRP RRBs-XI"

Step 3: Choose the post in which you want to apply and then register.

Step 4: Fill in the required details in the application form

Step 5: After paying the application fee, submit it.

Step 6: Make a copy of the form for future use.

IBPS RRB Officer, Office Assistant Recruitment 2022: Application fee

All candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWBD categories would have to pay an application fee of Rs 175 while for candidates belonging to other categories the application fee is kept at Rs 850.

