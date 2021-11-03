IBPS Speciality Officers Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for 1828 Posts, Here's How to Apply

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has notified the recruitment process for 1828 vacancies of Speciality Officers (SO) across several public sector banks in India. Interested candidates may apply for their preferred post on ibps.in before the last of application, November 23.

The applications have been invited for 1828 vacancies Specialist Officers including the posts of IT Officer (220), Agricultural Field Officer (884), Rajbhasha Adhikari (84), Law Officer (44), HR/Personnel Officer (61), and Marketing Officer (535).

>IBPS Speciality Officers Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the recruitment of IBPS SO should be between the age of 20 and 30 years. Additionally, there’s a five-year relaxation for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Ex-serviceman category. In the case of OBC (non-creamy) candidates, the relaxation is three years, whereas for a person with a disability (PwD) there’s a 10-year relaxation in the age limit.

>IBPS Speciality Officers Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS

Step 2: Click on the link for IBPS SO recruitment 2021

Step 3: Fill in the required details for registration

Step 4: Upload necessary documents

Step 5: Pay the online application fee, submit. Download and save the form for further use.

>IBPS Speciality Officers Recruitment 2021: Application fees

While candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 175, all other category applicants need to pay Rs 850.

>IBPS Speciality Officers Recruitment 2021: Exam pattern

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in a three-level recruitment process that includes an online preliminary exam on December 26 followed by the main exam on January 30 and an interview to be held tentatively in February/March next year.

Only the candidates who clear the preliminary exams will be allowed to appear in the later stage of the recruitment process. The recruitment process is slated to be completed by April 2022 with the release of the provisional allotment list.

