IBSAT 2021 Today: From Dress Code to Banned Items, Rules to Know Before Attempting Exam

The Indian Business School Aptitude Test (IBSAT) 2021 will be conducted by ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education today (December 25) and on December 26. The entrance exam will be held as an online computer-based test for applicants seeking admission to full-time MBA courses offered by various ICFAI Business Schools during the academic session 2022-24.

To appear for the examination, the applicants need to carry a physical copy of their admit card for verification and identification purposes. IFCAI has banned wearing any form of jewellery and mehndi to the centre. Additionally, it has also issued a dress code for candidates.

>Dress Code: Apart from banning mehndi and jewellery at the test centre, IFCAI has also asked applicants to avoid wearing clothes that have a lock of pockets. Carrying handbags and purses has also been prohibited.

>Admit Card: Carrying a physical admit card to the centre is mandatory. Applicants who haven’t downloaded it yet can do it by visiting the IBS’ website and following these simple steps.

>Banned Items: Candidates cannot bring any electronic item, mobile phone, pager or any communicative device to exam. In case a candidate is caught cheating action will be taken against them.

>Covid-19 Protocol: Candidates will have to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols during their presence at the test centre. They need to be wearing masks all the time and follow social distancing.

The two-hour computer-based test of IBSAT 2021 has been designed to assess the applicants’ analytical thinking, reading comprehension, data interpretation, numeric skills, data sufficiency and vocabulary. The exam will feature a total of 140 questions from related topics. To complete the paper on time, candidates are advised to take more than a minute on any question. For every correct answer, candidates shall be awarded one mark and there is no negative marking.

