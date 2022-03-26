ICAI CA Exam Application Window Reopens till March 30

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has reopened the application window for the May-June exams of CA foundation, final and intermediate levels. Candidates who could not submit their exam forms may do it now by paying a late fee of Rs 600 online. Candidates of post-qualification courses, international taxation- assessment have also been allowed to apply online during this extended window, which is open till March 30, till 11:59 pm.

ICAI Application Window: How to Apply?

First-timer applicants of CA exams need to register on the ICAI portal by submitting the required information. Once that’s done candidate can fill out their exam form by following these simple steps:

Step 1. Visit ICAI’s exam portal, https://icaiexam.icai.org/

Step 2. Log in to your account using your user ID and password.

Step 3. Enter your address and other details.

Step 4. Authenticate your email ID and mobile number

Step 5. Fill out the application form by entering information in the specified field.

Step 6. Upload soft copies of all the required documents.

Step 7. Pay the application fee online using debit/credit cards, Net banking or any other available option and complete the process.

Step 8. Download the acknowledgment and application for future use or reference.

Earlier, the application window for the May-June exams of CA levels was closed on March 13 after which candidates were given another week until March 20 to submit their forms online with late fees.

Meanwhile, students seeking a change in the examination city, group, or medium for their CA exams in May-June can also submit their requests at the icaiexam.icai.org before the last date, March 30. But candidates applying for the ICAI May-June exam through the extended window may note that they will not be given any further extension for making changes to their application form beyond March 30. CA aspirants are advised to regularly visit the ICAI portal for timely updates about the exam and other information about the course.

