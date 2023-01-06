ICAI CA Final and Intermediate November 2022 Result on Jan 10

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the CA final and intermediate result on January 10. Once out, candidates will be able to download and check the result at icai.nic.in. The ICAI CA inter exams were held from November 2 to 17, whereas the CA final exam was conducted on November 1, 2022.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 10th January, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number," reads the official notification.

ICAI CA Result 2022: How To Check

Step 1. Go to the official website of ICAI

Step 2. Click on the result link available on the homepage.

Step 3. A new login window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4. Enter your registration number

Step 5. Submit your information and download the CA scorecards.

Step 6: Take a print out of the result for further use

Meanwhile, the ICAI foundation exam took place recently on December 14, 16, 18, and 20. Aside from the results, the institute is expected to declare the names of course-wise all-India toppers. The country’s professional accounting organization, ICAI, administers the CA intermediate, foundation, and final to decide who is qualified to work as an auditor.

