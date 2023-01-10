Home » News » education-career » ICAI CA Final and Intermediate November 2022 Result Out, How to Check

ICAI CA Final and Intermediate November 2022 Result Out, How to Check

ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Result: Candidates can check the result at icai.nic.in. A total of 11.09 per cent of students have cleared the exams

By: Education and Careers Desk

Edited By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: January 10, 2023, 11:00 IST

New Delhi, India

ICAI CA final and inter result at icai.nic.in (Representative image)
ICAI CA final and inter result at icai.nic.in (Representative image)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA final and intermediate result today, January 10. Candidates can check the result at icai.nic.in. Candidates have to score at least 40 per cent marks in both CA final and inter exams and an aggregate of 50 per cent to clear the papers.

The ICAI CA inter exams were held from November 2 to 17, whereas the CA final exam was conducted on November 1. A total of 11.09 per cent of students have cleared the final exams and 12.72 per cent have cleared the inter exam, as per a leading news daily. As many as 12,825 candidates have qualified the CA exam. Harsh Choudhary has topped the CA final exams with 618 marks out of 800 while Diksha Goyal has topped the CA intermediate exam.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 10th January, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number," the official notification stated.

ICAI CA Result 2022: How To Check

Step 1. Go to the official website of ICAI - icai.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the result link available on the homepage.

Step 3. A new login window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4. Enter your registration number

Step 5. Submit your information and download the CA scorecards.

Step 6: Take a print out of the result for further use

Meanwhile, the ICAI foundation exam took place recently on December 14, 16, 18, and 20. Aside from the results, the institute is expected to declare the names of course-wise all-India toppers soon. The country’s professional accounting organisation, ICAI, administers the CA intermediate, foundation, and final to decide who is qualified to work as an auditor.

first published: January 10, 2023, 10:29 IST
last updated: January 10, 2023, 11:00 IST
