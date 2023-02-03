The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will be releasing the ICAI CA foundation December result 2022 today, February 3. Candidates who appeared for the foundation examination will be able to check and download the results from the official website of ICAI at icai.org, once released. The applicants’ id number and date of birth will be required to access the result.

ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2022: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org

Step 2: Click on the link designated for CA Foundation December result. The link will be under the ‘Announcements’ section.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials on the new page and click submit.

Step 4: The CA Foundation December result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the CA Foundation results

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the ICAI CA Foundation Result for future reference.

The CA foundation exam for December 2022 was held between December 14 to December 20 by the ICAI. It was scheduled to take place at various exam centres across the country. The exam comprised four papers. The papers 1 and 2 were held from 2 PM to 5 PM while papers 3 and 4 were scheduled to take place from 2 PM to 4 PM. The institute has earlier announced the CA inter and final results.

Meanwhile, the ICAI intermediate examination for 2023 will be held from May 3 to 18, and the final examination will be held from May 2 to 17. The CA final and intermediate results were declared on January 10. Candidates had to score at least 40 per cent marks in both CA final and inter exams and an aggregate of 50 per cent to clear the papers. The ICAI CA inter exams were held from November 2 to 17, whereas the CA final exam was conducted on November 1. A total of 11.09 per cent of students have cleared the final exams and 12.72 per cent have cleared the inter exam, as per a leading news daily. As many as 12,825 candidates have qualified the CA exam. Harsh Choudhary has topped the CA final exams with 618 marks out of 800 while Diksha Goyal has topped the CA intermediate exam.

