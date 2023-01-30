The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will likely declare the CA foundation results today. As per an earlier statement by Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, the result could be released between January 30 to February 6. Candidates who took the exam can check and download the result from the official websites at icai.org or icai.nic.in.

“I am resting on all prediction about the CA Foundation result which may be there from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. final date will be announced in due course. Pls wait for @theicai notification," Khandelwal had tweeted. (sic)

The ICAI CA foundation December exam 2022 was held between December 14 to 20. The institute held four sessions and four papers for the CA Foundation exam. ICAI will also release the toppers list and pass percentage for the CA Foundation along with the results.

ICAI CA Foundation Dec 2022 result: How to download

Step 1. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the ICAI CA Foundation result Dec 2022.

Step 2. Visit the ICAI official website, icai.org or icai.nic.in.

Step 3. Click on the “CA Foundation result Dec 2022 download" link.

Step 4. Log in using roll no and PIN number or registration number.

Step 5. ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Download the result and save it for future reference.

Candidates will also receive their CA results through registered email IDs. The mark sheets will be shared with the students soon after the result declaration. CA aspirants were allowed to submit the online exam application forms without late fees by September 7, 2022 and the last date to submit the online examination application forms with late fee was on September 10, 2022. The institute has also completed the exams for CA Foundation December 2022 session.

