The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA foundation results 2022 on February 3 or February 4. Candidates who appeared for the CA foundation exam can check the results on the official page of ICAI at icai.org, when it releases. While official confirmation of the result date is still awaited, the tentative date of release was shared by the Central Council Member (CCM) of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal, on his official Twitter account.

“Foundation result are expected on 3/4th Feb, pls wait for official announcements," Khandelwal’s recent tweet read. His current tweet was an addition to his previous post, wherein he had informed students of the date range when the CA Foundation results will be released. He had earlier tweeted stating that the foundation result will be released between January 30 to February 6, 2023. The ICAI CA foundation result will mention the name of the candidate, roll number, marks obtained, overall score, and passing status.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICAI at icai.org

Step 2: On the main portal, search and click on the link provided for CA Foundation December 2022 result that will be under the ‘Announcements’ section.

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter the login credentials on the portal.

Step 4: The CA Foundation 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save, and download the CA Foundation results

Step 6: Take a printout of the ICAI CA Foundation Result for future reference.

According to the schedule, the CA foundation exam for December was held between December 14 and December 20, 2022. It was conducted at various centres throughout the country. The CA Foundation exam included four papers – Papers 1, 2, 3, and 4. Papers 1 and 2 were conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM and Papers 3 and 4 were scheduled from 2 PM to 4 PM. The ICAI has already declared the chartered accountants’ inter and final results.

