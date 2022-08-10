Home » News » education-career » ICAI CA Foundation Results at icai.nic.in, How to Check Score

By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 10, 2022, 08:36 IST

New Delhi, India

ICAI CA Foundation Results at icai.nic.in today. Students need to keep admit card handy to check marks.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to release the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination result 2022 on Wednesday, August 10. The ICAI has announced the official notification about the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 date and time. Candidates who want to check their scores can download the results from the official website – icai.nic.in.

It is important to note that the qualifying marks in the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 are 40 per cent in each paper. The overall pass percentage is a minimum of 50 per cent as per the latest details. CA foundation examination dates were revised by ICAI. The examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted in May, which was postponed to June 2022.

According to a statement on the ICAI website, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, and can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in."

ICAI CA Foundation Result: How to check?

Step 1. Visit the official website, icai.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3. Key in the required credentials

Step 4. Submit and download the result

Candidates need to enter their roll number to log in to their registered accounts on the official website. They must check the information mentioned in the results carefully. In case of any error, students need to check with the authorities and get it rectified as soon as possible.

In a number of testing locations across the nation, the Foundation course examination was given on June 24, 26, 28, and 30 in 2022. Following all COVID19 directions, the exam was administered.

first published: August 10, 2022, 08:00 IST
last updated: August 10, 2022, 08:36 IST