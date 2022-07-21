ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022 Today; Check at icai.nic.in

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the date to release the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate examination that was held in May 2022. As per the notification, the result are likely to be declared today on July 21. Once released, students will be able to check their score at the official ICAI website — icai.nic.in.

To check the results, candidates will have to enter their registration number or PIN number along with their roll number to check their CA Inter results at the official website.

While no time has been confirmed by the ICAI yet, the institute has confirmed that the result for May 2022 session will be declared on July 21, i.e. Thursday.

ICAI CA Intermediate result 2022: How to check?

Once the result is out, candidates can follow these steps to check there results.

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI website — icai.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link provided for CA Intermediate Result 2022.

Step 3: Enter your registration number or PIN number along with the roll number to login.

Step 4: Click on submit, and the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the score card for future reference.

The CA Final results for the May 2022 session were made public by the ICAI. Anil Shah of Mumbai took first place in this year’s CA final exam with a score of 82.5 per cent. He was followed in the rankings by Shrushtu Keyurbhai Sanghavi in third place and Akshat Goyal of Jaipur in second place, both with 79.88 percent. This year’s Final test was taken by 1,18,771 students in total and was administered at 489 different locations across the nation.

